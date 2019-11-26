Home of the Week: A $3.8 million renovated Tudor in Forest Hill South

Forest Hill South is home to some of the priciest mansions in the city, making 18 Ava Rd. seem like a bargain. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is on sale for $3.798 million and includes all of the lavish traits you’d expect a property in this neighbourhood to have.

The home’s exterior has stone pathways and a two-door garage.

The sizeable living room is lit with pot lighting and a dazzling chandelier.

The kitchen is carefully designed with white cabinetry and integrated appliances. The gold finishes are especially elegant, which can be seen on the island sink faucet and stove knobs.

The kitchen makes use of its oversized space with a breakfast nook.

Although the main floor isn’t open concept, it feels that way. The entryway to each principal room, like the dining room, is large and unobstructed.

The laundry room is equally spacious.

A mezzanine in a bedroom isn’t something you see often. The unique feature heightens the master bedroom’s ceiling and is another factor that makes this home unique.

There’s built-in organizers and vanity in the closet.

Grey and white colour tones elevate the 7-piece ensuite.

The double sinks add an element of convenience and luxury.

The second level of the master bedroom has barn doors separating a recreation room from the mezzanine.

The other bedrooms aren’t exempt from vaulted ceilings. This one has a small enclave that’s a nice spot for a desk.

This bedroom has access to an outdoor balcony.

The lower level spans over 3,720-square-feet.

The home swaps a classic backyard for a quaint courtyard.

This home is listed with Andre Kutyan of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.