Home of the Week: Just under $13 million for a baroque estate in Richmond Hill

There’s no need to travel across the ocean to gaze at a French chateau—just head to Richmond Hill instead. Locked behind a wrought iron gate at 45 Kensington Drive is an awe-striking mansion fit for royalty.

The 2017 build sits on a 1.5 acre property and has over 15,000- square-feet of living space. This two-storey home and is currently listed for a whopping $12.88 million. With five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and enough amenities to keep you busy for weeks, this estate is worth making the trip up to Richmond Hilll.

The reception room welcomes guests with 25-foot high ceilings and an over-the-top imperial staircase.

The rest of the main floor boasts nearly 12-foot ceilings throughout. Everything is lavishly designed, from the intricate details on the fireplace to the decorative ceiling.

The home’s elegance is enhanced through its embossed crown mouldings. The large windows illuminate the eggshell colour scheme.

Another fireplace is the focal point in the living room. The unique mantel adds a lot of character.

Integrated appliances seamlessly blend into the spacious kitchen. The backsplash offsets nicely with the cabinetry, with a portion of space dedicated to some wine storage.

The master suite is large enough to be its own apartment. A bonus room separates the ensuite amenities from the bedroom.

A dazzling chandelier and massive vanity are unique facets of the master bedroom.

This entire room is dedicated to housing the homeowners wardrobe.

The master bathroom has a soaker bathtub strategically placed beside the window and double-sided fireplace.

Peak luxury is having a movie theatre inside your home.

Spacious rooms seem to be a trend throughout the home, the immaculate wine cellar being no exception.

The rec room has easy access to the backyard.

The in-ground pool and patio space give resort-like feels to the backyard.

45 Kensington Dr. is listed with James Warren and Christopher Killam of Chestnut Park Real Estate.