This summer, spend your time to the fullest by improving the way in which you balance your work life with your personal life. Diamond and Diamond Lawyers is Canada’s leading personal injury law firm and its founders, husband and wife team, Jeremy Diamond and Sandra Ziskind, value work-life balance – especially throughout the summer months. Here, they share their tips that help their team of 40+ lawyers and dozens of support staff prioritize family time. This is especially important now, while the majority of their employees continue to work from home:

Jeremy Diamond suggests that “with travel being limited in this current environment, take some extra time and investment in your outdoor space so it can be enjoyed to the fullest this summer!” Whether this means new patio furniture or even a BBQ, spend a little money and you’ll get the most out of your outdoor spaces while the weather is warm. If you invest in a BBQ, take the time to make cooking on it a family activity.

Instead of working out by yourself, why not trade it for an active family activity? A family hike or a bike ride is a great alternative to heading to the gym by yourself. Sandra Ziskind says, “my husband and I find that we’re more determined when we work out together and it turns into a bit of healthy competition.”

Changing the way you work is an essential part of summer. Finding ways to work outside can help you enjoy the weather and get work done. A mesh screen covering paired with an umbrella can provide you with the perfect means of using your laptop out in the sun. Working summer hours when working from home can help you to retain structure in your working day but also give you the time you need to enjoy the summer weather. Respect your time off and structure your day in a way that won’t impede on the time you have dedicated to spending with your family.

Dogs can change the way you live your life! “Ruby has been a great addition to our family this year and has been an incredible catalyst for getting us all outside together” shares Sandra Ziskind. “Dogs can provide hours of exercise and entertainment for the whole family; do your research and think long-term – get a breed that suits your family’s lifestyle and plans; fostering a dog is a great way to enjoy a pet without a long-term commitment.”

Jeremy Diamond also advises taking a staycation. “With the current state of travel and uncertainty in Canada, vacation time can be used to really enjoy uninterrupted quality time at home as a family” he shares. Staycations are a great way to tackle long-neglected home projects like setting up the garden or building that porch.”

However you decide to spend your summer, make sure that you don’t blur the lines between work and family and that you assign each of these areas of your life with the time and respect that they deserve.

About Sandra Zisckind

Sandra Zisckind is a lawyer who was called to the Bar in 2003 and practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation in Toronto.

About Jeremy Diamond

Jeremy Diamond is a lawyer and member of both Ontario and Florida Bars. Jeremy practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation. Click here to learn more about Jeremy Diamond.