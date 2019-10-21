How to create the ultimate Raptors and Leafs fan cave

Sebastian Clovis is a licensed contractor, HGTV Canada star and former professional football player who won the Grey Cup in 2006. He is also a spokesperson for DAZN’s ‘The New Home of Football’ campaign.

It’s been an exciting year for sports in Canada. We’ve had the summer to bask in the glory of the Raptors championship and the amazing feats of Bianca Andreescu, but as the weather gets chillier it can only mean one thing: fall sports.

With the NFL already underway and the NHL and NBA both gearing up, now is the perfect time for Canadian sports fans to consider the ultimate home renovation project: creating a fan cave.

A fan cave is a sports oasis where sports aficionados can enjoy every game in the comfort of their home. I’ve put together some of my top tips for creating the ultimate fan zone.

Small changes make a big difference

Whether you’re looking to do a full renovation or just update an existing space, the small touches are what will make the space perfect. Peel and stick wallpaper and decals allow fans to bring their team logos into their fan caves in various sizes. The best part is they’re removable, so they can be switched up or taken down easily. Decor items like team-coloured throw pillows, rugs and cabinetry hardware are small details that will really tie your fan cave together. Also, consider putting a coat of dry erase paint on one of your walls so you can keep track of scores and how you’re doing in your fantasy pool.

Recycle and upcycle

“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure” is a saying for a reason. Thrift stores are great places to find really nice wood coffee tables and dining tables that really just need to be re-stained or given a fresh coat of paint. Keep a lookout for chairs that can be reupholstered easily, maybe with fabric that features your favourite team’s logo. Also keep an eye out for sports memorabilia and apparel at thrift stores such as vintage jerseys and team T-shirts that can be framed. I always stumble upon something cool.

Get comfy, stay calm

You’re going to be spending a lot of time in your fan cave hosting friends and team rivals, so your seating is one thing I would focus the budget on. Fans go through many emotions during a single game. The ups and the downs are the reason I always suggest getting leather furniture — so when your team scores and you throw your beer up in the air out of excitement, you can easily clean it up after. For the lows that are bound to be felt, why not have a massage chair recliner on hand so you can work out those stress knots in your neck while your team is down a couple of points. Not to mention those days of back-to-back games or double OT, you’re going to be sitting in those chairs for hours at a time.

Multiple games, multiple screens

I can’t stress enough how important it is to have multiple screens in your fan cave. This way you never have to miss a second of any game. They don’t all need to be TV screens either — you can have a projector connected to your laptop or a couple of tablets and your smartphone on hand to make sure your fingers are on the pulse of all the action. Surround sound with a subwoofer will give you that in-game experience, making it feel like you’re among the roaring crowd. Having the ability to watch multiple games at a time with bone-shaking sound is the reason your fan cave will be the spot where your friends and family will want to catch all the action.