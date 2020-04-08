How to make chef Ariel Coplan’s carrot gnocchi at home

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

“I had this on the menu at Thoroughbred. For me it’s the definition of comfort food.” says chef Ariel Coplan, co-owner of Grand Cru Deli and executive chef of The Green Wood.

Carrot gnocchi

2 cups gnocchi

4 large carrots

2 tbsp brown butter

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 bunch chives

Kosher salt to taste

Roast carrots at 375 until cooked through.

Whip warm puree until smooth, make sure you season puree with kosher salt.

Heat up the puree and add the gnocchi.

Slowly simmer and allow to warm up gnocchi in the pan.

Finish with salt, brown butter (melted butter sauce see simple recipe here), Parmesan and chives.

Serve with a liberal amount of cheese on top.