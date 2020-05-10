How to make a home-style Japanese curry from this Miku chef

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

“Japanese curry is a comforting staple; it’s hearty with balanced flavours,” says chef Kazuya Matsuoka of Aburi Restaurants, which includes Toronto restaurants Miku and Tora. “Easy preparation and approachable ingredients make this dish a classic go-to in many Japanese households.”

Home-style Japanese curry

Makes 6-8 servings

DASHI BROTH

4 cups water

45g katsuobushi dashi powder

Chef’s note: Katsuobushi dashi has a wonderful aroma and umami, creating a fantastic base for this curry

CURRY

1 box Japanese curry roux

1/2 lb ground pork

1-2 carrots

1-2 onions

1/2 tbsp grated ginger

3 cloves garlic

1 apple, peeled and grated

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp curry powder

½ tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp tonkatsu sauce

1/2 tbsp soy sauce

30 g unsalted butter, melted

touch of cream

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

TO MAKE DASHI BROTH

Heat water in a pot over medium heat until boiling

Add katsuobushi dashi powder, stir well and set aside

TO MAKE CURRY

Finely dice carrot and onion

In a pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat

Add ginger, garlic, curry powder and cumin

Add onion and sauté until soft and translucent

Add ground pork and cook until pork is well done

Add diced carrots

Add dashi brothand cook until boiling, skimming any scum from surface of broth

Add apple and honey and simmer for additional 15-20 minutes, stirring periodically

Add curry roux by breaking into blocks and slowly dissolve with chopsticks

Add soy sauce, ketchup, and tonkatsu sauce

Chef’s tip: Soy sauce adds a sharpness to the curry’s flavour

Finish by stirring in melted unsalted butter and cream

Serve with rice and garnish with aonori (optional)