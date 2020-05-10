How to make a home-style Japanese curry from this Miku chef

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.
“Japanese curry is a comforting staple; it’s hearty with balanced flavours,” says chef Kazuya Matsuoka of Aburi Restaurants, which includes Toronto restaurants Miku and Tora. “Easy preparation and approachable ingredients make this dish a classic go-to in many Japanese households.”
Home-style Japanese curry
Makes 6-8 servings
DASHI BROTH
- 4 cups water
- 45g katsuobushi dashi powder
Chef’s note: Katsuobushi dashi has a wonderful aroma and umami, creating a fantastic base for this curry
CURRY
- 1 box Japanese curry roux
- 1/2 lb ground pork
- 1-2 carrots
- 1-2 onions
- 1/2 tbsp grated ginger
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 apple, peeled and grated
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- ½ tbsp cumin powder
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp ketchup
- 1 tbsp tonkatsu sauce
- 1/2 tbsp soy sauce
- 30 g unsalted butter, melted
- touch of cream
- salt and ground black pepper, to taste
TO MAKE DASHI BROTH
Heat water in a pot over medium heat until boiling
Add katsuobushi dashi powder, stir well and set aside
TO MAKE CURRY
Finely dice carrot and onion
In a pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat
Add ginger, garlic, curry powder and cumin
Add onion and sauté until soft and translucent
Add ground pork and cook until pork is well done
Add diced carrots
Add dashi brothand cook until boiling, skimming any scum from surface of broth
Add apple and honey and simmer for additional 15-20 minutes, stirring periodically
Add curry roux by breaking into blocks and slowly dissolve with chopsticks
Add soy sauce, ketchup, and tonkatsu sauce
Chef’s tip: Soy sauce adds a sharpness to the curry’s flavour
Finish by stirring in melted unsalted butter and cream
Serve with rice and garnish with aonori (optional)