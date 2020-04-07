How to make Montecito’s Chicken with Salsa Verde at home

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

Montecito‘s executive chef Guillermo Herbertson shares the recipe for Chicken with Salsa Verde.

Montecito’s Chicken with Salsa Verde

Ingredients

half a chicken, de-boned

30g parsley (roughly 1 leaf is about .25 grams)

6g tarragon (roughly 1 leaf is about .25 grams)

6g mint (roughly 1 leaf is about .25 grams)

4g capers

5g raw garlic

1 pc lemon

100g extra virgin olive oil

Maldon salt or sea salt, to taste

toasted black pepper, to taste

10g jalapeno

10g anchovies (canned or white)

5g sherry vinegar

Method

1. Sprinkle some salt on chicken and let sit for 10-15 minutes while you prepare the salsa verde.

2. Gather all the herbs (parsley, tarragon, mint) pick the leaves and gather them together.

3. Chop finely all the herbs, place in a mixing bowl.

4. Super fine dice capers, jalapeno and anchovies and place in mixing bowl.

5. Use a zester (most common zester is by Microplane) zest the lemon and garlic in to the mixing bowl.

6. Add oil and vinegar together and mix well, adjust seasoning with salt and cracked toasted black pepper.

7. Chill in fridge to allow all ingredients to aromatize into the oil.

8. Rinse chicken from an excess amount of salt or moisture with a damp cloth, and re-season with black pepper and salt.

9. Pre-heat oven at 325 degrees fahrenheit.

10. Pre-heat a frying pan to medium-high temperature.

11. Skin side down place half chicken that has been “slightly curing”.

12. Allow chicken skin to slowly crisp up and become golden brown.

13. Place pan and chicken, skin side down in oven for 12 minutes.