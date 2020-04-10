How to spend a memorable long weekend in Toronto during isolation

Many in Toronto will be celebrating Passover and Easter this long weekend confined to their homes. While the city remains on near total lockdown, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to mark the first long weekend of spring. If holidays are all about reconnecting and spending quality time with friends and family, then a little creativity will go a long way in making that happen during these challenging times.

Here are seven ways to ensure you get the most out of your long weekend in Toronto.

Take a tour through Toronto’s museums and galleries

AGO From Home brings the museum to you. You can explore various collections, watch some artist talks from their gallery archive including Peaches and Naomi Klein. There are some really great reads, including Canadian painter David Milne’s Essay, Thriving in Isolation, which is fitting for the time we’re in. ROM also offers you access to their online collection, all 47, 572 objects. You can watch the exciting series, Shift Key at MOCA, a digital platform that highlights the work on contemporary artists using video, gaming, and new media. You can also check out their events and artist talks in their gallery.

Take time to cook (together)

Many of Toronto’s top chefs have shared some of their favourite recipes for those in quarantine. You may want to try your hand at an ambitious meal in place of the traditional turkey or ham. You’ll want to check out Chef David Lee’s plant-based mac and cheese, Miku’s crispy brussel sprouts, and Chef Ariel’s carrot gnocchi. Or try a mean chicken with salsa verde by Montecito’s executive chef Guillermo Herbertson.

Watch the sea creatures at Ripley’s Aquarium

While we may not be able to physically visit the sea creatures at Ripley’s Aquarium, you can still tune in virtually to see how these creatures spend their days. There are cameras capturing the action at the aquarium 24/7, which is broadcasted on their website. Among other highlights, shark feedings take place at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Meditate or take a yoga class

Try a meditation or yoga class from your living room and melt away your stress. Or if you’re looking to break a sweat you can do a live class with some of Toronto’s favourite studios and instructors who have taken their practices online. You can even turn this into a family activity.

Watch a movie or TV series as a group

Netflix has made it easy to connect with friends and family during this time with their new Netflix Party which synchronizes your party’s video playback and chat so you can stay connected and enjoy watching as a group. You may want to check out some of these heartwarming comedies over the weekend.

Watch a Broadway musical

For the musical lovers out there, Andrew Lloyd Webber is releasing some of his smash-hit Broadway musicals on a weekly basis. Each musical stays up for 48 hours and then is replaced with another one. If you missed the first one, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, you won’t want to miss the next one, Jesus Christ Superstar, which premieres this weekend with Melanie C, better known as Sporty Spice, in the lead role. Dress to the nines for the full live theatre experience in your living room.

Get some exercise in the garden

Local residential gardener Melissa Skinner shares her four-step guide to get your garden ready for spring. She also suggests gardening as a way to address your fitness withdrawal. Sure you can’t go to the gym, but you sure can step into your garden. Spend a few hours pruning those shrubs and turning those garden beds and you’ll definitely break a sweat.