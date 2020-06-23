With Premier Ford’s long-awaited announcement yesterday that Toronto can now move into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, local malls are working hard to get health and safety protocols in place to ensure the health of customers and staff is the number one priority as they reopen their doors.

Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect at four of Toronto’s most popular malls starting tomorrow.

Yorkdale released a video on its website and Instagram page to show shoppers the new signage and cleaning procedures that are in place throughout the shopping centre. Select stores and restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 24. Water fountains, smart carts and valet services will not be available, and some seating areas throughout the mall have been removed. There will also be limited capacity in elevators and washrooms, and some tenants will still only be offering takeout or curbside pick-up services rather than in-store shopping.

Along with frequent disinfecting of all common areas and high-touch surfaces, Yorkville Village is also introducing a daily flush of fresh air into the shopping centre. Elevator and washroom capacity is limited, and stairwells will be opened for visitors who prefer not to use elevators. The staff has also removed all common area seating as well as all seating in its food hall. For those who prefer to abstain from entering a mall, Yorkville Village will continue offering its contactless pick-up on the P2 level, as well as personal shopper services.

As per the Government of Ontario’s Stage 2 relaunch strategy, some retail uses at Bayview Village Shopping Centre will be opening on Wednesday, June 24. Please visit our website https://t.co/lCqHXaaEvB for more details. pic.twitter.com/wfMwKlZOun — Bayview Village Shopping Centre (@BVShops) June 23, 2020

Bayview Village will also reopen its doors on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays but some tenants may choose to operate on further reduced hours. Pusateri’s, Loblaw’s and Shoppers Drug Mart will reserve the first hour of shopping to customers who require assistance. Entrances to many shops are also limited. Loblaw’s can only be accessed from its P1 entrance, and exterior entrances must be used for Starbucks and Talbots. For a full (and frequently updated) list of stores with their current operating hours, visit the website.

The Toronto Eaton Centre will be sure to receive a lot of traffic with its location in the heart of downtown. When it reopens on Wednesday, expect to see signage on how to navigate the many walkways in the mall while respecting physical distancing protocols. Cleaning has also been increased and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the centre. Best Buy and Samsung will continue to offer curbside pickup services. Retailers that will be open for in-store shopping include: Canadian Tire, Hudson’s Bay, Nordstrom, Shoppers Drug Mart, Lenscrafters, H&M and Roots.