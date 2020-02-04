Massive new immersive Van Gogh exhibition coming to Toronto

The world premiere of a new immersive digital exhibition featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh will open in Toronto this spring.

Immersive Van Gogh is produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the same savvy production company that brought The Art of Banksy exhibition to the city back in 2018.

“Immersive Van Gogh is astonishing in scale, breathtakingly stunning and induces a completely novel experience to the iconic works of Van Gogh,” says co-producer Corey Ross of Lighthouse Immersive. “We’re incredibly excited to be working directly with the masters of the art form of immersive digital art to present the foremost exhibition of this calibre and artistic innovation to Canada.”

The digital exhibition opens on May 1, 2020, in a historic 600,000 cu. ft. warehouse space that previously housed the Toronto Star’s printing presses at 1 Yonge St.

The exhibition invites audiences to basically step right inside some of the most famous works of art ever created by the Dutch painter who is considered one of the Western art world’s most influential figures.

The selection of images in the exhibition includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).

Immersive Van Gogh is designed by Massimiliano Siccardi — artist in residence at the Carrières de Lumières where he authored the mise-en-scène of numerous immersive shows.

“Van Gogh’s art never stops inspiring and challenging me as an artist,” says Siccardi. “I am honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with Luca Longobardi once again to bring Van Gogh’s vast catalogue of work to life in an entirely new experience that offers an unprecedented understanding of his world.”

General admission tickets start at $39.99 and go on sale Feb. 7.