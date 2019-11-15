Is this midtown Toronto’s most affordable hood?

With the coming Crosstown LRT, neighbourhoods along Eglinton Avenue from Black Creek Drive all the way to Scarborough have endured years of disruption. But as the project evolves and construction at some points finishing up, those same chaotic areas are now on the hot market launching pad. Case in point: Belgravia. Tucked alongside Allen Road just north of Eglinton Avenue West, this family area has serious potential for in-the-know buyers looking for a detached home with a big upside.

Cost

Entry level semi-detached homes could be had for as little as $799,000, whereas detached homes start at just under a million. Currently, there are two gorgeous new homes on Whitmore Avenue around the $1.5 million mark that would knock a buyer’s socks off. There are also some good townhome options for first-time buyers especially along Hopewell Avenue, beside the York Beltline Trail.

Grub

Due to its proximity to Little Jamaica, Belgravia has some seriously tempting food options, especially of the jerk chicken variety as well as the best Jamaican patties anywhere at Randy’s Take-Out. There are numerous Portuguese restaurants in the area as well as numerous options east of the Allen Road on Eglinton, including Jerusalem Restaurant and Marron Bistro.

Shops

Although there are numerous independent shops along Eglinton, the real bonus is the five-minute drive north on Allen Road to Yorkdale mall, the biggest shopping centre in the city.

Commute

As soon as the calendar flips to September 2021, this neighbourhood will be one of the easiest from which to commute to basically anywhere in the city. It’s already located walking distance from Eglinton West station on the subway line to easy commuting downtown or up to York University and beyond. The LRT gives residents a high-speed option to the far east or west end as well. It can’t be beat. But if you wait until the Crosstown begins operating, the buying opportunities will be gone.