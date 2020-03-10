It’s cherry blossom season in Toronto

According to sakurainhighpark.com, “The Toronto cherry blossom season has officially begun!” With temperatures rising and the first day of spring just a week away, the eternal optimists among us have already turned their minds to sunny skies and that beautiful rite of passage that marks the onset of temperate weather in Toronto: peak bloom for the city’s cherry blossoms.

Steven Joniak, known as Sakura Steve, revealed, after his first exploratory walk in High Park, that the trees were “full of well-shaped, round cherry blossom buds, with many of them in beautiful deep bronze colours.”

Due to our mild winter, the trees have been able to survive and start their bloom. Sakura Steve posted images of the budding trees to his Instagram account, revealing that “though still too early for an accurate prediction, conditions today are pointing to possible bloom dates within the weeks of late April to early May.”

Although we don’t know the exact timing of the cherry blossoms, Vancouver, parts of the U.S. and Japan already saw their cherry blossoms start to bud in February and are predicting earlier peak times.

Time will tell, says Sakura Steve, but we did have an early-season in 2012.