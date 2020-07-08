Whether you’re heading to the beach or off to the market, you’ll need a perfect summer purse in tow. We asked Jeanne Beker to pick this season’s top totes, packs, and more that cover all your needs, from a casual picnic to a day of biking and hiking. Here are her top 10 summer bags.

STRAW SHOPPERS

A) BASKET BAG

“This one is so fun and playful with the fringed raffia. It’s a statement bag for summer.” ArchivesToronto.com, $158

B) ITTY-BITTY BACKPACK

“This is a very funky little straw bag. Perfect for when you’re going bicycling and decide to have a little picnic.” Karibali.com, $82

C) OFF TO THE BEACH

“This straw tote from Tuck Shop Trading Co. is a perfect all around summer bag.” SportingLife.ca, $81.99

HANDS-FREE MINIS

D) A FUN FANNY

“It’s totally functional, water-resistant and practical, but it has a real air of modernity to it with its minimal design.” ShopFrock.ca, $90

E) UTILITARIAN CHIC

“This one looks really bold, like you’re a city warrior, but it’s also fun and flashy for the country.” CallItSpring.com, $14.98

F) HELLO YELLOW

“This is a fun pop of neon for any outfit. It has this great little wrist strap, but you can also toss it into your tote.” LIntervalleShoes.com, $59.99

G) PRETTY PASTEL

“I really like this crossbody. It’s very modern with clean lines. It’s got a lot of style going on.” MattandNat.com, $60

LEATHER LOVERS