One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.
Whether you’re heading to the beach or off to the market, you’ll need a perfect summer purse in tow. We asked Jeanne Beker to pick this season’s top totes, packs, and more that cover all your needs, from a casual picnic to a day of biking and hiking. Here are her top 10 summer bags.
STRAW SHOPPERS
A) BASKET BAG
“This one is so fun and playful with the fringed raffia. It’s a statement bag for summer.” ArchivesToronto.com, $158
B) ITTY-BITTY BACKPACK
“This is a very funky little straw bag. Perfect for when you’re going bicycling and decide to have a little picnic.” Karibali.com, $82
C) OFF TO THE BEACH
“This straw tote from Tuck Shop Trading Co. is a perfect all around summer bag.” SportingLife.ca, $81.99
HANDS-FREE MINIS
D) A FUN FANNY
“It’s totally functional, water-resistant and practical, but it has a real air of modernity to it with its minimal design.” ShopFrock.ca, $90
E) UTILITARIAN CHIC
“This one looks really bold, like you’re a city warrior, but it’s also fun and flashy for the country.” CallItSpring.com, $14.98
F) HELLO YELLOW
“This is a fun pop of neon for any outfit. It has this great little wrist strap, but you can also toss it into your tote.” LIntervalleShoes.com, $59.99
G) PRETTY PASTEL
“I really like this crossbody. It’s very modern with clean lines. It’s got a lot of style going on.” MattandNat.com, $60
LEATHER LOVERS
H) FOREST-FRIENDLY
“I’m in love with the colour of this woven leather backpack. It’s such a timeless bag.” Uppdoo.com, $395
I) NOTHING BUT NUDE
“This is such a beautiful shade for the season in this slouch tote bag. It has a classic appeal.” OpelleCanada.com, $395
J) COOL CARRYALL
“A great tote for all those outdoor markets and day trips, and there’s a richness to the colour of the leather.” ElevenThirtyShop.com, $405