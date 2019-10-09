Jeanne Beker in pursuit of the perfect leather jacket

There is no essential wardrobe staple quite as fun to constantly search for as a fantastic leather jacket. We asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourite leather outerwear from local boutiques. Her top picks included local labels such as LaMarque, and leather experts like AllSaints. Whether it’s a pop of colour or a designer deal you pine for, we’ve got your fall leather jacket needs covered.

A) BIKER’S BEST

“A very elegant, streamlined and feminine leather jacket. It goes a bit longer than the average moto jacket: that’s a great feature.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $875

B) PASTEL PERFECTION

“I absolutely adore the colour here, which is the palest pink. It has great details of a classic moto jacket.”

AllSaints, Yorkdale mall, $575

C) METALLIC MOTO

“This is a beautiful pewter LaMarque leather jacket that is a classic moto. The silver hardware gives it a little pizazz too.”

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $729.95

D) PRETTY IN PEPLUM

“This bright red is like a fire engine red, a very empowering leather jacket. I love the peplum waist, very flattering for a lot of figures.”

HiSO, $795

E) UTILITARIAN CHIC

“This is very Marni because it has an artisanal look to it. I love that it’s white inside and the generous cut.”

Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $3,800

F) QUILTED COOL

“At a distance, it just looks like a puffer jacket, but wow, it’s this luxurious leather, and it’s a beautiful colour.”

M0851, Bayview Village, $510

G) VINTAGE STREET STYLE

“This Alexander Wang is a wonderful nod to the streetwear trend, and I love those orange sleeves.”

Rewind Couture Revisited, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $245

H) HAUTE HOODIE

“Balmain is one of the hottest labels. This leather jacket is a hoodie, a bomber and has details of a moto.”

Rewind Couture Revisited, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $1,995