Jeanne Beker picks the most chic sneakers available online

One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.

You may be spending a lot of time in pyjamas, but your daily walk around the block is the perfect time to inject some fashion into your day. So we asked Jeanne Beker to pick the most chic sneakers available online.

LIGHTEN UP!

A) Pretty in pink

“These black and pink Pradas have a real ’50s vibe. I love that they’re high-tops.” HoltRenfrew.com, $790

B) Cool and classic

“These Rag & Bone sneakers are really cool. They look very timeless, and I love the green rimming.” SportingLife.ca, $251.98

C) Mint to be

“This shoe has a very simple, elegant styling to it. The colour is fabulous, and it’s very retro ’60s.” LIntervalleShoes.com, $168

Check the website for current promotions such as buy three pairs, get 50 per cent off.

D) Quilted kicks

“I like the quilted theme, and this embossing on the back and the colour is so fabulous.” AldoShoes.com, $69.98

JUNGLE PRINTS

E) Lucky leopard

“Jungle prints are still all the rage. These have a nice, high platform, and they’re seasonless.” StudioDShoes.com, $149

Studio D is also offering 30 to 50 per cent off all shoes on its website.

F) Make it metallic

“Here we have the snakeskin in silver and the studs and turquoise flap. There’s a lot of flash on this sneaker.” LIntervalleShoes.com, $168

Check the website for current promotions such as buy three pairs, get 50 per cent off.



G) A little love

“These Golden Goose sneakers are crazy playful, and I love these patch appliqués.” IntermixOnline.com, $783.85

H) Slithery slip-ons

“I love this slip-on in this snakeskin print, and they’re vegan. You could mix these with just about anything.” CallItSpring.com, $49.99

All women’s footwear is now $29.99 or less on the website, along with other promotions for May.

PATTERNS, STRIPES, CHECK!

I) Seeing red

“These almost look like little oxfords or brogues. I love the red sole. They’re so true to the spirit of John Fluevog.” Fluevog.com, $299

J) Cheeky check

“I love that they’re made of organic recycled cotton. Wonderful colours, and from a distance it looks like a wool check.” GravityPope.com, $250

The website is also offering free shipping on all orders over $100.

K) Strut in stripes

“I really like the upbeat, optimistic feel of this shoe with its tropical stripes.” RonWhiteShoes.com and TSC.ca, $475

L) Laser cut look

“There’s something cool about these black perforated sneakers with this laser cut. They’re really dazzling.” MaskaMode.com, $232.50