Jeanne Beker picks clutches that are ready to party

Snow is in the air, and the sound of carols is ringing in our ears, so the end of the year must be near. That means soiree season, so we asked Jeanne Beker to pick the perfect party clutches to complete your outfit for the office holiday party, family dinner or a New Year’s Eve bash.

A) SILVER BELLS

“I just love this metallic leather because it looks a bit distressed. A great clutch that just folds over.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $163

B) REINDEER ROPE

“This haircalf is dyed the most exquisite shade of blue with this wonderful cording that gives it an artisanal feel. A gorgeous bag.”

Milli, 231 Avenue Rd., $1,195

C) A LUXE ORNAMENT

“This is a forever kind of piece. It’s beautifully made inside, lined with a sumptuous black leather. It has a sense of whimsy to it but also a sense of style gravitas.”

Archives, 1275 Bay St., $4,886

D) GLITTER & GLAM

“A very structured bag with this lovely Lucite detailing on the clasp. This bag is ready to party.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $125

E) C FOR CHRISTMAS

“This gorgeous rich purple, this ombre idea, this stunning jewelled C, this bag has a lot of glamour to it, a real rich quality.”

Coach, Yorkdale mall, $395

F) METALLIC MUSE

“This is the kind of piece you can dress up or down. It has really interesting texture, and it’s Canadian, so we love it even more.”

Ela, elahandbags.com, $42

G) VERY INTO VELVET

“This is a very rich-looking bag in a beautiful deep sapphire with all this beautiful ruching on the round handle.”

Ever New, Eaton Centre, $64.99

H) GEOMETRIC GEM

“This is a work of art. It’s like a little sculpture. It’s got this mixed media, and, from a distance, it looks like stone.”

Archives, 1275 Bay St., $1,430

I) MINIATURE LUXURY

“A whimsical little Fendi bag. It’s got a metallic thread going through some of the stripes. It’s so cute.”

Rewind Couture, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $295

J) POP OF RED

“I love this because of the handmade feel it has. It’s really beautifully crafted in a minimalistic way.”

Zane, 753 Queen St. W., $450

K) LIP SERVICE

“For those of us who refuse to leave the house without some red lipstick. It’s a glorious statement piece with a lot of whimsy attached to it.”

Aldo, Promenade mall, $68