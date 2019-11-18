Jeanne Beker picks the perfect plaid pieces for the season

Plaid is one of the season’s hottest trends, and we’re not talking about lumberjack plaid. This is country and western chic with a dollop of elegance and a whole lot of pizazz. Our fashion expert Jeanne Beker has picked the perfect pieces from blazers to blouses, skirts, sweaters and more.

A) BOYFRIEND BLAZER

“I love the pink that’s running through it. It adds a touch of femininity to a menswear-style piece.”

Intermix, 130 Bloor St. W., $768

B) COUNTRY STYLE

“Smythe does the best jackets on the planet. This one has a wonderful classic country feel to it.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $795

C) CRAZY FOR CO-ORDINATES

“Freda has been doing great things for the Tracy Moore line. This is a very elegant blazer.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St. and on TSC.ca, $310

D) LET IT RAIN

“A fun, whimsical poncho that is totally reversible. Very chic on the inside, too, with all black.”

Tzatz, 2476 Yonge St., $199

E) POMPOM PARTY

“There is something so divine about this reversible scarf. It’s so soft with nice pompoms. A great gift.”

Tzatz, 2476 Yonge St., $99

F) A PERFECT MATCH

“You can team it with the matching blazer for a walk on the wild side, but these pants are also wonderful on their own.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St. and on TSC.ca, $179

G) PLEATED PLAID

“This pleated plaid skirt would look fabulous with a chunky sweater. I have a penchant for Scotland, and this would be great for a Highland fling.”

Maska, Yorkville Village, $195

H) FUN WITH FRINGE

“I love the fringe that goes right across the back, and it has a very retro feel. A cosy cropped sweater.”

Maska, Yorkville Village, $230

I) FUN AND FANCY

“This is a fun piece, very unusual: a jumpsuit with a subtle plaid. It has nice lines with the cropped wider leg. You could dress this up or down.”

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $328

J) ATHLEISURE LUXE

“I love the juxtaposition of the athleisure theme coupled with this plaid with some pink running through it.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $315

K) NEUTRAL CHIC

“This is a fabulous LaMarque coat. Very palatable type of plaid that a lot of people would enjoy. Great for travel, great for layering.”

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $509.95

L) WILD WEST

“I’ve never seen a western shirt like this. It’s got this beautiful beading detailing all across the back and the beaded fringes. This is just luxe.”

Sandro, Yorkdale mall, $495