One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.
Jeanne Beker can’t help your dad play golf like Tiger Woods or tennis like Roger Federer, but she wants to help him look just as good. Here’s a selection of fabulous shirts perfect for socially distant sports such as tennis, golf or even hula hooping. With Dad finally able to hit the golf course, a sporty polo or a chic button-up make for the perfect Father’s Day gift.
A) Retro vibes
“This knit shirt has some retro style with the stripes and I love this soft banana yellow.” Lost & Found, 44 Ossington Ave., $235
B) A gift with heart
“This chic shirt for Dad is very sharp and oozes a kind of cool. I really like this dark green colour.” Gotstyle, 21 Trinity St., $129
C) World traveller
“I love the bright colours. It’s like a little postcard that he can wear to remind him of adventures to come.” Uncle Otis, 329 Spadina Ave., $275
D) Off to the tropics
“It’s got this moisture wicking detail in the fabrication and this very subtle tropical motif in this soft blue.” Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $120
E) A little nostalgia
“This Gucci shirt is a salute to that bygone era of animation with these classic Mickey drawings.” Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $1,160
F) Country flair
“I really like this folk shirt. It’s got this great plaid and is especially great for the country.” Park & Province, 927 Queen St. W., $178
G) Haute Hawaiian
“This resort shirt has that Hawaiian shirt vibe without all the gawdy colouration.” Frank and Oak, 15 Karl Fraser Rd., $69.50
H) Keep it classic
“This striped rugby shirt is really classic in this soft blue and grey colouration.” Outclass, 343 Roncesvalles Ave., $120
I) Patch perfect
“This DSquared shirt looks like something a race-car driver would wear with these fun patches.” Hudson’s Bay, 44 Bloor St. E., $282.50
J) Colour me camo
“Camo is such a classic, and this seersucker cotton is very lightweight.” Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W., $129.99
With many retailers now open, you can visit the shops in person or follow the links to purchase the perfect Father’s Day gift online.