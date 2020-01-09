We asked Jeanne Beker to pick the perfect chalet chic pieces to pack for your ski getaway, whether you’re hitting the slopes or cosying up by the fire. Wrap yourself in these luxe sweaters, puffy parkas and more.

A) TERRIFIC TIE DYE

“I love what Line is doing, I have been a longtime fan of this great Canadian label. The feel of this hooded sweater is to die for. It’s the cuddliest fabric and I love the indigo dye.”

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $379.95

B) LUSH LEOPARD

“This is the softest, cuddliest fabric imaginable. A great thing to pop on for après-ski activities like meeting at the bar and having a cosy kind of cuddle up.”

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $88

C) COSY CASHMERE

“This is a gorgeous sweater. It has those wonderful steer skulls on it that give it a western flavour.”

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $350

D) PRETTY IN PINK

“These have a great hand-knit feel to them. A country chic quality in a great pink.”

Poor Little Rich Girl, 2094 Yonge St., $60 (hat), $75 (sweater)

E) SKI YOU LATER

“This is a very chic little sweater in a delicate knit. I love the graphic nature of this, and for skiers who love to layer, this is perfect for a ski getaway.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $398

F) SKI MEETS STYLE

“Burton is one of the true masters of ski design. This is really technically top of the line. It’s a beautiful print, too, the very soft pastel mint green. There’s a great fashion element to it.”

Burton, 98 Ossington Ave., $329.99

G) A RAY OF SUNSHINE

“This is just a joyful jacket; such fun detailing with the bright green zips against this yellow. This looks crazy warm.”

Hunter, Yorkdale mall, $295

H) A FIRESIDE CARDIGAN

“This is exactly what I want to curl up in front of the fire in. It’s got that great popcorn pattern, and it looks hand knit. A beautiful shade of blush pink and a real rustic and artisanal look to it.”

Honey, Hillcrest mall, $145

I) MITT YOU ON THE HILLS

“Very chic little mitts that feel so luxurious and have furry pompom detailing. They feel very trim and will keep your hands snug and warm with a great pop of style.”

Parpar, 1766 Avenue Rd., $18

J) VEST IN SHOW

“This Pucci vest makes a statement. It’s beautifully tailored and a real wow piece for your ski getaway.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $1,845

K) APRÈS-SKI BOOTS

“A retro feel with the way these boots lace up. Cosy as cosy can be with great treads on the bottom, so you can run around the slopes in these.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $495