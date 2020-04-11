One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.

The pandemic has us staying in our homes and only leaving for essential trips and a bit of daily exercise while following all physical distancing protocols. So just in time for all those spring walks you’ll be taking in the neighbourhood, we asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourite jackets in the season’s hottest trends — from puffers to leather and shackets, the perfect blend of a shirt and a jacket.

A) FUN WITH FLORALS

“One of my favourite Canadian designers, Marie Saint Pierre. I love this scuba fabric with these floral inserts.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $1,495

Online shopping is available at Fredas.com and photos of new items are posted on their Instagram page daily.

B) SPORTY GLAM

“A very modern take on a little puffer jacket, it’s so soft: absolute luxury in a sporty piece with a bit of a gleam to it.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $635

Andrews is currently offering 25 per cent off plus no tax on its website for all online shopping.

C) BUTTERSCOTCH BIKER

“This Smythe jacket has classic biker styling in a very sumptuous leather and fun shoulder pad detailing.”

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $1,295

Stay tuned to Canopy Blue’s Instagram page as the shop will be launching online shopping soon.

D) RAIN RAIN COME TODAY

“This is a little rain protection in this wonderful emerald green. It’s cropped and has a great rubbery feel to it.”

Hunter, Yorkdale mall, $225

Online shopping is available on the Hunter website.

E) DENIM MEETS RUFFLES

“I’ve rarely seen a classic denim jacket with this much style flair: the ruffles, the frayed edges, the peplum waist.”

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $195

Send a DM to Rewind on Instagram for any purchase requests; the team is also posting new items daily on their Instagram page.

F) CHIC SHACKET

“Corduroy has made such a comeback. This boxy jacket is almost like a little shirt.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $29.94

Sporting Life shops are temporarily closed and all business has moved to e-commerce.

G) TERRIFIC TIE DYE

“Whoever would have imagined tie-dyed leather? This moto jacket is a very fine leather.”

TNT Woman, Yorkville Village, $1,375

Stay tuned to the TNT Instagram page as they have announced that an online platform will be launched in the very near future. In the meantime, customers can contact the team at tnt@tntthenewtrend.com.

H) A PERFECT PUFFER

“The fabrication of this Soia & Kyo jacket is divine: very sleek and modern with nice diagonal stitching.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $295

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $295



I) THE BRIGHTER THE BETTER

“We love Freda and her knack for fine tailoring: this lovely blazer in this fabulous colour, great militaristic buttons too.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $355

