Jeanne Beker on the three hottest styles in spring footwear

If there’s one thing we are truly tired of in March, it’s those winter boots. So with spring around the corner, we asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourites of the season’s three hottest footwear trends.

STATEMENT SNEAKERS

A) A LITTLE LIZARD

“I really love anything to do with lizard. This is a faux lizard/faux snakeskin, and it makes a beautiful-looking sneaker with a lot of class.”

Call It Spring, Eaton Centre, $49.99

B) SPLASH OF STATEMENT

“A beautiful white sneaker with an embroidered applique and bit of suede. There’s something so simple about this, and yet there’s a splash of statement on the side.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $545

C) GOING GRAPHIC

“This Pucci sneaker is fantastic. It is not as heavy as it looks at all. I love the velcro strap closure. Beautiful graphic detailing, it’s very bold.”

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge St., $424.94

D) METALLIC TOES

“It’s got a great flash of metallic silver at the toe, beautiful pale grey suede and this lovely pop of zebra stripe at the very back. It has a reserved chic tone to it.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $245

SPRING BOOTS

E) PLAYFUL WELLIES

“You need a pair of Hunters for the season ahead because spring gets very muddy and it’s very wet. This is a wonderful short pair of Hunter booties. You’ve got the letters on the front done in such a playful way.”

Hunter, Yorkdale mall, $130

F) SO VERY ’70S

“Something about this boot seems so ‘70s. It’s got a lot of style and a lot of it has to do with the colour. Orange is such a yummy, juicy colour and a great colour to welcome in the new season.”

L’Intervalle, Eaton Centre, $228

G) NEON BY NATURE

“This is the trendy fishnet bootie. It’s a style statement for sure. It has a great spike heel, and I absolutely adore the colour. It’s just very sunshiny and sexy.”

Call It Spring, Eaton Centre, $69.99

H) WESTERN CHIC

“White boots came on strong last season, and they’re here once again. I love the western styling on these. It also has a bit of a biker boot thing going on with the strap detailing.”

Aldo, Promenade mall, $140

FLATFORMS

I) ENCHANTING ESPADRILLES

“Such a lovely feminine print on this Saint Laurent shoe. It’s got the espadrilles feel with this beautiful platform: it’s a great shoe for travel.”

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $250

J) FLORAL FUN

“Patent, shiny and a beautiful floral print. A nice slingback, nice little open toes, wonderful to wear to any garden parties with this wedge.”

Ron White, Bayview Village and on TSC, $495

K) PRETTY IN PINK

“I love Clarks, such a comfortable and quality shoe, that fabulous spongy sole with a raised heel. The colour is really fun. It’s like today’s take on a desert boot.”

Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W., $180

L) DENIM FOR DAYS

“Another designer resale, this time from Stella McCartney. A great platform, but it’s pretty heavy. Vegan-friendly because it’s a denim upper with a beautiful trim going around it.”

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $175