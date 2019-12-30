Fashion lovers in 2019 were focused on getting back to the basics. Resident fashion columnist Jeanne Beker gave us everything from embracing your inner Sophia Loren to giving Dad a millennial makeover, but the stories that resonated the most were those focused on building a wardrobe that will stand the test of time. Here are the top five most popular fashion columns from Jeanne Beker in 2019:

In November, Jeanne picked the perfect pieces for those looking to embrace the plaid trend. It has been one of the hottest trends in fall and winter, especially when it comes to outerwear. From the perfect plaid coat to blazers, blouses, sweaters and more — she found unique pieces that would help anyone stand out from the crowd. Read on.

September is the time to go boot shopping. Whether you’re preparing for the brutal winter months, or just looking to cover up those toes in something chic for the fall, the boot is a must-have. Jeanne led us through three of the hottest boot trends for fall — metallic, western and lace-ups. Starting off with four pairs of booties with metallic details, followed by four pairs with a western motif and topped off with four lace-up styles that could take you from hiking to a night on the town. Read on.

Another fall favourite is a leather jacket. Almost everyone has one in their closet because it’s a classic item, but there is always an urge to try out a new style. Jeanne led us through her pursuit for the perfect leather jacket that included some great Canadian brands such as LaMarque, M0851, HiSO and some vintage pieces from Alexander Wang and Balmain. Read on.

Shoes weren’t the only accessory readers were on the lookout for. In December, Jeanne picked some elegant and fun clutches and purses that would be perfect for the holiday season and beyond. From metallic to glitter to velvet and more, these bags bring the ultimate in glamour to any outfit. There was even one shaped like a lipstick all decked out in rhinestones. Read on.

Finally, the last fashion story to round out the top five was one that focuses on the ultimate capsule wardrobe. Jeanne used her expertise to pick pieces that can be translated to casual, business or formal looks. She covered all the basic pieces that every woman needs to build the foundation of her wardrobe — from blouses to blazers, sweaters to skirts and pants to jumpsuits. The colour palette was kept neutral to make sure anyone could make the most out of these pieces. Read on.