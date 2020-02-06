Love is in the air as we enter February. With Feb. 14 around the corner, we asked Jeanne Beker to pick out her favourite pieces for Valentine’s Day outfits, each with a bow or a ruffle for something extra special. After all, your presence is a present in itself.

A) TIE THE KNOT

“This is a va-va-voom dress. It’s so sexy, so bold, so empowering. It’s by Lucian Matis, one of our great Canadian designers. You would definitely get yourself proposed to in this dress.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $575

B) A CLASSIC CLUTCH

“I love the big bow that looks like it’s made of gold metal. It’s got a modern edge but is timeless and classic.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $120

C) A DROP OF CREAM

“This little sweater has a beautiful sleeve on it. A little bit fuller but a nice narrow cuff, and this beautiful bow to be tied any way you like around the neck.”

Ever New, Eaton Centre, $99.99

D) PUT A BOW ON IT

““I love the tulle fabrication and the beautiful embroidery of little white daisies on this Red Valentino blouse.”

Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $775

E) ALL TIED UP

“This looks like something Audrey Hepburn would’ve worn: beautiful texture, a little iridescent sequin running through the fabric and this beautiful bow.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $240

F) SULTRY SATIN

“These Marni heels are edgy and fabulous in this red satin. The perfect shoe for stepping out on Valentine’s.”

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $250

G) SEEING RED

“The grosgrain ribbon just adds a luxurious touch, and the taffeta ruffles around the neck and the cuffs: a lot of great detailing in this.”

Honey, Hillcrest Mall, $145

H) HEM PARTY

“I love the juxtaposition of this dress. There’s a fun feel to the bottom part of this dress and a great practicality and demureness to the top part.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $1,090

I) POLKA DOT POSH

“It has a big bow around the waist and the ruffles, so it’s a double nod to this wonderfully romantic trend.”

Maska, Yorkville Village, $144.50

J) FRIEND OR FAUX

“These are so great. They’re vegan suede or faux suede. A great little glove with the cutest little bow, a lovely Valentine’s Day gift.”

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $27.95

K) CUTE AS KITTENS

“These Ferragamo kitten heels are absolutely adorable for a very elegant modern-day Minnie Mouse.”

Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $820

L) BOLD & BEAUTIFUL

“This is a great Moschino shirt. How beautiful to have these graphic ruffles, they’re very delicate.”

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $155