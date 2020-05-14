City’s first ‘social-distance friendly’ drive-in concert will hit Toronto this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of several major events across the GTA, but Toronto band July Talk is taking a different approach to reach their fans. They will perform live in a pair of concerts on August 12 and 13 at a drive-in movie theatre just outside of Toronto.

SHOW ANNOUNCE :

SAVE THE DATE we’re over the moon to announce that we’ll be performing live on august 12th + 13th at a Drive-In Movie Theatre near Toronto! more info at https://t.co/q1u8Rb1j6N pic.twitter.com/0E6wbsfAQj — July Talk (@julytalk) May 13, 2020



The location is revealed upon ticket purchase, and fans will be able to listen to the live music via their car radios, similar to a retro drive-in movie. Social media response to, what’s being dubbed as a ‘social-distance friendly’ event, has been overwhelmingly positive.

One user wrote, “This is just more proof that you’re one of the best bands in the entire world right now.”

While another wrote, “This is so cool. I’m stoked.”

Other festivals and events across Canada are similarly finding creative ways to reach people. B.C.’s Summerset Music and Arts Festival, which is usually hosted at Fort Langley, will also be a drive-in event at the end of August.

Announcing Canada’s First Drive-In Music Festival! Summerset Benefit Concert presented by Envision Financial on August 28 – 30, 2020. Visit https://t.co/oHCSTnh3Gv for more info!

@envisionfinancial @creativebcs @hellobc pic.twitter.com/IZUF36T6xN — Summerset Music & Arts Festival (@summersetfestca) May 12, 2020

Even art is getting immersive, with the world’s first drive-in digital art exhibition taking place in Toronto this June. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will allow people to be immersed in 600,000 cubic feet of giant projections that highlight Van Gogh’s brushstroke, detail, and colouring. Fourteen vehicles are allowed during a time slot, and participants can enjoy the exhibition for 35 minutes from inside their cars.

ON SALE NOW! Experience the world’s first Drive-In Art Exhibit! 🚗🌻 🚶‍♀‍

June 18th-28th @immersivevango will be offering a preview tour for patrons in their cars & get free tixs to return and walk thru again after July 1st!https://t.co/HmAoP1AgmC#VanGoghTO #VanGogh #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Fm0wTUPPrW — immersive Van Gogh Exhibit (@immersivevango) May 14, 2020

Going virtual has also been another option for residents to interact in a safe way. In Toronto, PRIDE will go virtual this year, with online programming throughout June, featuring a lineup of DJs, performers, artists, singers and dancers.