City’s first ‘social-distance friendly’ drive-in concert will hit Toronto this summer

Toronto band July Talk will perform two concerts in August

by Nisean Lorde for TRNTO 53 mins ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of several major events across the GTA, but Toronto band July Talk is taking a different approach to reach their fans. They will perform live in a pair of concerts on August 12 and 13 at a drive-in movie theatre just outside of Toronto.

 


The location is revealed upon ticket purchase, and fans will be able to listen to the live music via their car radios, similar to a retro drive-in movie.  Social media response to, what’s being dubbed as a ‘social-distance friendly’ event, has been overwhelmingly positive.

One user wrote, “This is just more proof that you’re one of the best bands in the entire world right now.”

While another wrote, “This is so cool. I’m stoked.”

Other festivals and events across Canada are similarly finding creative ways to reach people. B.C.’s Summerset Music and Arts Festival, which is usually hosted at Fort Langley, will also be a drive-in event at the end of August.

 

 

Even art is getting immersive, with the world’s first drive-in digital art exhibition taking place in Toronto this June. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will allow people to be immersed in 600,000 cubic feet of giant projections that highlight Van Gogh’s brushstroke, detail, and colouring. Fourteen vehicles are allowed during a time slot, and participants can enjoy the exhibition for 35 minutes from inside their cars.

 

 

Going virtual has also been another option for residents to interact in a safe way. In Toronto, PRIDE will go virtual this year, with online programming throughout June, featuring a lineup of DJs, performers, artists, singers and dancers.

 

