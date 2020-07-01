Karen Stintz is a former city councillor, elected in 2003, and was a chair of the TTC. She lives in Ward 8.

In 2017, back in a different lifetime, the City of Toronto passed a pilot project that permitted the consumption of alcoholic beverages in five Toronto parks. The pilot also included the sale of craft beer in those limited locations, which were Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Christie Pitts, Dufferin Grove and Withrow Park.

Fast-forward to the summer of physical distancing, patio lanterns and the closure of many recreational activities. It is little wonder that Trinity Bellwoods was overrun with people on one of the early nice Saturdays in May. Not only was it an opportunity for people to get some air after months of self-isolation, but it was also one of the few parks that permitted the consumption of alcohol.

The summer of 2020 will be like no other, so now is the time to expand the pilot project to allow drinking in parks across the city. Public health officials all agree that it is better for people to be outside than inside, to reduce the spread of COVID. Yet, many people who live in midtown live in condos and don’t have a backyard or even a balcony big enough to permit a gathering within the physical distancing rules. Expanding the pilot across the city will give more people a chance to be outside and socialize with friends.