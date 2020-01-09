Mexican sandwich shop arrives in Trinity Bellwoods

Trinity Bellwoods has a new lunch-hour source for Mexican eats with the launch of La Canasta Tortas. Set in a small space at Dundas West and Montrose Avenue, adjacent to Bellwoods Coffee and Gelato, La Canasta Tortas is now serving fresh-made Mexican tortas for pick-up via Ritual and delivery via Foodora. Delivery and pick-up are currently available Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tortas are Mexican street food sandwiches, which are typically served on thick buns. Helmed by Michael Lavergne and his son, a culinary student at George Brown College, the restaurant draws on the family’s Mexican heritage (and their frequent trips to Mexico) as inspiration for the menu.

La Canasta Tortas promises to deliver their own take on the south-of-the-border classic, with options like ham and cheese layered with avocado, jalapeno, black beans, tomato and pickled red onions; and slow-cooked pulled pork slathered with chili ginger adobo salsa. The menu also features plant-based options with chickpea salad or mushroom fillings, as well as with side salads to pair with the hearty sandwiches.

Lavergne and his family are committed to practising a “zero-waste kitchen,” producing menu items in small batches each day with ingredients sourced from local suppliers. They’re also using fully compostable packaging for takeaway and delivery.

To celebrate its kick-off, La Canasta Tortas will be offering free torta tastings this Sunday, Jan. 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with additional snacks provided by Chocosol Traders and Neal Brothers Foods.