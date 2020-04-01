Parenting columnist Joanne Kates is an expert educator in the areas of conflict mediation, self-esteem and anti-bullying, and she is the director of Camp Arowhon in Algonquin Park.

Two weeks ago I became a grandmother. It’s as exciting and wonderful as I imagined. As they say, if I’d known how much fun being a grandparent is, I’d have done that before I had kids.

Last week, on the day the baby was one week old, Eli, my six-year-old grandniece from Montreal, came to stay with us for three days. Eli was of course excited to meet the baby. You don’t know this about me, but my husband and I sort of share a house with our son and his wife. And new baby. The house is divided into two very separate units.

So here’s Eli. Max, my son, brings the baby downstairs to meet her. Eli sits on the couch and holds the baby. That feels safe. Then Max says it’s time to take Alice upstairs for a feed. Eli says: “I wanna carry her. I can do it.” My first thought is no way. But I stay silent because I’ve been informed that baby Alice is not my kid.

Max lets Eli carry the baby up to the third floor! Unaided!

I can’t believe it. Does he know something I don’t know? Like maybe Eli is a 30-year-old in a six-year-old body?

And then I figure it out: This new generation of parents has seen the bubble wrap, and they’re rejecting it. In thinking about how they want to parent, they’re looking at what we’ve modelled, and they don’t like it. At least not the helicopter part. The part where we try to stand between them and their every booboo or disappointment, where we cushion them from … so much.