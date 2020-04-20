Leaside Longo’s employee tests positive for COVID-19 and other Toronto stores with confirmed cases

Several frontline workers at grocery stores across the city have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In response, Toronto Public Health is working with stores to ensure facilities are clean and safe for employees and shoppers to return.

Since the outbreak, many stores have upped their social distancing and cleaning protocols, and communications with the public. Some are even alerting residents via email when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 at their store. Below are some of the Toronto grocery stores that have had recent confirmed cases of COVID-19. Stay informed and learn how stores are responding:

Longo’s

An employee at a Longo’s in Leaside (93 Laird Dr.) tested positive for COVID-19. According to a company statement, the employee last worked on April 19.

The company has asked all staff who had contact with the employee to stay home for two weeks with pay. Management is also carrying out a deep clean of the store, in addition to their “elevated sanitation and cleaning protocols.”

“In this instance, the part-time team member did not disclose that they had undergone testing…” read the company statement. “As soon as we were made aware, the team member and any of their direct contacts were sent home with their full pay and a deep cleaning of the store commenced.”

Previously, eight employees of one Longo’s in Vaughan (9200 Weston Rd.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar. 20 and April 9, prior to the store’s 14-day closure on April 10. One employee also tested positive at a different Vaughan Longo’s (2810 Major Mackenzie Dr.) on Mar. 30 and another at the Market by Longo’s at the Hudson’s Bay Centre (100 Bloor St. E.).

Longo’s also sent out emails alerting local residents who had shopped at each store within a 14-day period of the situation.

Shoppers Drug Mart

At least four Toronto area Shoppers Drug Marts have had employees test positive for COVID-19.

An employee at a North York store (2047 Avenue Rd.) tested positive on April 2, while an employee at a Cabbagetown store (467 Parliament St.), was confirmed to have contracted the disease on April 4.

A store in East York (812 O’Connor Ave.) also confirmed that an employee was “presumed” positive for COVID-19, along with at least one employee at a store in Mississauga (2470 Hurontario St.).

Shoppers Drug Mart has limited the number of people allowed in a store at a time, instituted social distance measures in stores, and installed plexiglass dividers, among other measures.

Sobeys

There have been two cases of Sobeys workers testing positive for COVID-19 in the GTA. One worker tested positive at a Freshco store in Mississauga (located at 7205 Goreway Dr.) on April 4, who last worked on April 3. At a Freshco store in Eglinton West (2330 Eglinton Ave. W.), one employee who had last worked on April 9 tested positive on April 14.

All Sobeys locations have shortened their hours, limited the number of shoppers allowed in their stores, installed plexiglass dividers, and created one-way aisles.

No Frills

According to the company, one employee at a Vaughan No Frills tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had not been present in the store since the beginning of April. The location (3800 Rutherford Rd.) was closed for extensive cleaning after the employee was tested, and has since reopened.

No Frills has instituted social distancing measures in its stores and limited the number of shoppers allowed in each store. No Frills has also shortened its business hours and created priority hours for shoppers most vulnerable to COVID-19.

LCBO

The LCBO location at Allen Road and Rimrock Road closed to the public while undergoing a deep clean after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Mar. 26.

“The employee is currently resting at home and we wish them a full and speedy recovery,” the company wrote in a statement.

In response to the outbreak, the LCBO has been reinforcing social distancing by limiting the number of shoppers allowed in each store at a time. The chain has also increased its cleaning and sanitization protocols, and are encouraging staff to wear face shields while dealing with customers.