Legendary Toronto Chinese restaurant announces closing date

Long-running Chinese restaurant Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Food announced that it will be closing for good at the end of the month on Feb. 29.

The restaurant posted the information on its Facebook page stating that the restaurant has been in business for 59 years.

“We know the restaurant will be missed,” the statement read. “We hope to see you and your family one last time before our doors close on Feb 29th.”

With a very heavy heart, we announce that Sea-Hi Chinese Restaurant will be officially closing on February 29, 2020…. Posted by Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Chop Suey Restaurant on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The restaurant’s Facebook page has quickly filled up with comments both long and short reflecting the impact Sea-Hi has had on the community and the greatness of its chicken sticks, amongst other popular menu items.

“Been going since it opened, had my first beer there at 15 years old, chicken sticks, hot and sour soup, plum sauce and dried noodles, CLASSIC, will be missed,” read one post.

While another commenter wrote, “Why do you have to close? Such great great food, chicken soup, San Francisco dry ribs, honey garlic chicken, chicken sticks, your fried rice, all of beyond compare!! Any chance you would share your recipes? 🙏🏻 …they need to carry on your legacy of great flavour!!”

The restaurant is a hotbed of activity come Christmastime, and heading to Sea-Hi on Christmas Day was a long-held tradition for many Torontonians. To that end, a couple of years ago, a charming documentary film Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas was recorded at the restaurant with many top artists singing holiday tunes including Steven Page.

There is likely to be a rush on chicken sticks this month, so be sure to head up to Bathurst Street a few blocks south of Wilson Avenue for one last visit before Feb. 29.