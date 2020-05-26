Liberty Entertainment Group is donating 5,000 meals a week to health-care workers in new initiative

Throughout the pandemic, many local restaurants and organizations have stepped up to give back to heath-care workers. Liberty Entertainment Group is now joining the call to support those who are putting their own health at risk to care for others. The company has launched the Food to Fight initiative and is donating 5,000 meals a week to health-care workers in Toronto.

“By providing meals to hard-working frontline workers, we are doing our part to show our sincere gratitude and appreciation to those on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19,” said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group. “It’s times like these where we have a responsibility to give back however we can.”

Each day, Liberty Entertainment Group is donating 500 meals from its Cibo Wine Bar restaurants to frontline health-care workers at Mount Sinai Hospital and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare as part of its Food to Fight initiative. Toronto General Hospital will begin receiving 500 meals on June 1, bringing the total number of donated meals to 5,000 a week.

“Day in and day out during this pandemic, our health-care workers on the front lines continue to be our true champions of care, and we feel the greatest need is in supporting them — taking care of them as they take care of us,” said Louis de Melo, CEO of Sinai Health Foundation.

The Food to Fight initiative was created with the help from partners such as Eventscape, Gib-San Pool and Landscape Creations, and the Schneider Family Foundation.

“We are happy to have teamed up with our good friends at Liberty Group to make a genuine effort to help frontline staff at Mount Sinai Hospital,” said Gareth Brennan, president and founder of Eventscape. “We are proud to be able to make this gesture to say thank you.”

The company is following all physical distancing protocols in both the preparation of the meals at Cibo Wine Bar, as well as during the delivery of the meals to the health-care workers to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“If we look out for one another, we will get through this together,” said Di Donato.