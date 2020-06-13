Little Italy is losing an old-school favourite restaurant

Little Italy’s Trattoria Giancarlo announced via Instagram this week that they’re closing after 30 years in business. The family-run restaurant located at College and Clinton was known for its down-to-earth Italian fare and pleasant summer patio.

A glimmer of hope may be on the horizon for the Toronto dining industry, as restaurants prepare for government permission to resume sit-down dining on patios in the coming weeks. But, in the meantime, the pandemic has ushered in the end of the line for another long-running restaurant and its own well-loved patio.

“In the end, a very difficult decision had to be made,” reads an Instagram post from restaurant owners the Barato family. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic our business has been severely affected and so like many other wonderful restaurants we have decided to close.”

Trattoria Giancarlo joins other decades-old restaurants, including Southern Accent and Vesuvio Pizzeria, that have closed over the past few months in part due to a downturn in business amid the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giancarlo (@trattoriagiancarlo) on Jun 10, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

The closure announcement on Instagram received hundreds of comments from disappointed fans of Trattoria Giancarlo, with diners describing the news as “heartbreaking” and thanking the restaurant for years of memorable meals.

“My absolute favourite restaurant in Toronto,” wrote one commenter, “whether for taking clients who were visiting from out of town, celebrating family moments, or just treating yourself after a long week, you made so many great moments for myself, family, and friends.”

According to the post, after three decades in business, the Barato family, while sad to say goodbye to their customers, is looking forward to some well-deserved quiet time.

“Great friends have been made along the way and we say thank you to everyone that supported the restaurant over the years,” reads the post. “We will miss you all dearly.”