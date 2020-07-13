Pioneering plant-based restaurant Live Organic Food Bar is permanently closing

Live Organic Food Bar is shuttering its Annex restaurant, which first opened in 2001 helping to pave the way for plant-based dining in the city. According to owners Jennifer and Christopher Italiano, who shared the closure announcement on social media on July 10, the decision comes as a result of the financial strain created by the pandemic.

“When we closed our doors in March we didn’t think it would be for the last time. We anticipated that we would make it through this pandemic and would be back in a few weeks to feed you all,” the post reads, in part. “Regrettably as the weeks turned into months, and with the new restrictions that have been placed on the hospitality industry, we have decided not to reopen.”

Live Organic Food Bar joins a growing list of restaurants that have closed due to pandemic-related business losses, including Scallywags and Gandhi Indian Cuisine.

Live Organic Food’s post thanked its customers for their support over the past two decades and emphasized that although the restaurant is closing, this doesn’t mean the end of the brand.

Live Organic Food products are carried by numerous local health food stores and supermarkets, including Farm Boy, Whole Foods, and McEwan Foods, and are also available to order online.

Live also launched home delivery of “plant boxes” in March after restaurant dining rooms were first forced to close. Priced at $50, the boxes feature dozens of different options for meal kits, prepared foods, cold-pressed juices, and other organic, plant-based goods.

The Italianos shared that they will continue the in-store offerings, as well as their home delivery service.

A follow-up post after the initial announcement thanked customers for the thoughtful messages they had sent in response to the news.

“We were amazed at how we’d touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way,” reads the post. “We look forward to you being with us as we move to the new chapter of Live Organic Food Products.”