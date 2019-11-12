Surf and turf is coming to Toronto in a big way

Opening at the end of November in Toronto’s Entertainment District at 214 King St. West is Lobster Burger Bar (LBB), and yes, it is going to be a collision of epic epicurean eats.

It’s poised to offer contemporary spins on your beloved seafood and burger dishes. The menu is accommodating to everyone from solo diners to large groups — so think lobster tacos made with Canadian East Coast lobster on a grilled tortilla that’s slathered with guacamole and pico de gallo. There’s a lobster poutine with rich vegan gravy and loads of squeaky cheese curds, fresh lobster piled onto a soft squishy roll; and of course, their signature lobster meets beef burger. This towering beast of a dish sees a chargrilled 5 oz burger with fresh East Coast sourced lobster, topped with gooey cheese.

While decadent dining is certainly one way to halt your stomach grumbles, there’s plenty of healthier choices too, including hearty salads, vegetarian dishes as well as some gluten-free options. The restaurant’s philosophy endorses local Canadian farmers and proteins that are all hormone and antibiotic-free.

Rest assured, there will be wine, spirits and refreshing suds to wash down all that surf and turf. Thanks to Lobster Burger Bar’s extensive bar program, this resto will offer at least 10 craft and premium beers as well as a curated cocktail list. Sink your claws into their LBB Caesar, an Instagram-worthy sip that’s decked out with a mini-burger and a lobster claw. This new spot will also offer a Snappy Hour, with beers and appetizers at a discounted price.

Lobster Burger Bar is prepping for their grand opening, the soft launch is TBD, so make sure to check their Instagram for updates.