Local artist’s vibrant wallpaper creations take over Toronto

Local artist Candice Kaye, who grew up in Richmond Hill, is behind the vibrant wallpaper designs popping up in restaurants across the city.

After leaving an interior design program, Kaye went to Paris and got into fabric manufacturing. She then trained in textiles at the Fashion Institute in New York City, and, in her final year was asked to create four custom prints for Maman café. That project sparked the idea to create custom wallpaper, and her work now appears in Planta, Cantina Mercatto, Palm Lane, Byblos North, Ballroom Bowl, Mary Be, Pantry, Baddies and more.

She recently launched an online store for her wallpaper and rugs and is working on fabric by the yard as well. And she’s got global reach with projects in Miami, Las Vegas, St. Barths and Australia.