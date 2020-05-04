Longo’s customers must wear face masks starting today

As of today, customers looking to shop at any Longo’s store will be required to wear a face mask, according to a letter from Longo’s president and CEO Anthony Longo, released on May 1.

“As a family business, our number one priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” says Longo in the letter. “To help protect our community, effective May 4th, 2020, all guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering while in our stores.”

The mask must cover your mouth and nose, and anyone who forgets to bring a mask with them must notify a Longo’s team member at the entrance. The letter also notes that children under the age of two do not need to wear a mask. Additionally, if a customer is unable to wear a face mask or covering, they are asked to speak with a manager so they can be accommodated.

Employees at the Leaside, Maple Leaf Square and Hudson’s Bay Centre locations in Toronto have tested positive for the virus in the past five weeks. On April 26, Longo’s released a notice that an employee at Maple Leaf Square (15 York St.) had tested positive for COVID-19. Their last shift was on April 22 and they did not have any interaction with guests.

On April 19, an employee at the Leaside location (93 Laird Dr.) tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home immediately with full pay and the store was given a deep clean and sanitization. An employee at the Hudson’s Bay Centre location (100 Bloor St. E.) tested positive for the virus, and their last shift was on March 30.

“I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy,” said Longo.

Other safety measures that have been implemented at Longo’s locations include shields at check-out stations, one-way shopping aisles, team member wellness screening and reduced hours to allow for more time for sanitization, restocking and for team members to get rest.