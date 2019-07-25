Luxury Toronto homes to check out before it’s too late

STONE HOME FOR STARRY EYES

At just over 100 days on the market, the mansion at 39 Old Yonge St. has all the romantic flourishes: Scarlett O’Hara stairs, a Juliette balcony, garden vistas with your name on them ($5,995,000/Barry Cohen Homes).

BRICKS AND STONES

This brand new home at 36 Austin Terr. has been on the market for just over 100 days. It combines convenience and luxury in its modern kitchen, exercise room and more ($4,500,000/Harvey Kalles Real Estate).

SPACE TO ROAM FREE

It’s been waiting for just under 200 days, and the sprawling estate at 138 Duncan Rd. in Richmond Hill has got it all: a wine wall, dog washing station, private elevator and way, way more ($5,788,000/Hammond International Properties).