Cosy new brunch bar opens at Yonge and Eglinton

MIA Brunch Bar is a new go-to spot for morning commuters and neighbourhood noshers in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Open seven days a week, the new morning and afternoon hangout is a bright and cheerful kind of space. The menu consists of some classic brunch staples with a twist, as well as a slew of great cocktails that are sure to rid patrons of the Sunday scaries.

One of the menu’s top sellers is their chicken belgian waffles. The dish is a definite brunch specialty, but at MIA they’re dressing it up in a maple butter drizzle and topping it with bacon bits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by my name is justin (@justlag) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:43am PST

MIA also has a trio of pancakes on their menu. Stacking blueberry, chocolate and original hot cakes together in one order, so you never have to choose.

They also have a short list of brunch-inspired appetizers. This gives you the option of ordering some extra side dishes, which might just save you from having to share.

Among the apps they have a cream of asparagus soup, halloumi cheese sliders and the avocado bruschetta, which are basically just mini avocado toasts.

Beautifully plated dishes pop against the minimalist and contemporary design of the space, while rustic touches like a decorated chalkboard and picnic-style seating adds a little warmth.

MIA also houses space for not one, but two patios, for when the warmer weather comes around.

Right now, the spot is only open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, but they’re also working on adding evening service, which would run from 5 p.m. to midnight every Thursday through Saturday in the near future.