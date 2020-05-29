Michelin-starred chef Akira Back reopens his restaurant for takeout

Toronto’s takeout options keep getting better and better, with Michelin-starred chef Akira Back’s restaurant Dasha launching pick-up and delivery this week.

The splashy King West restaurant is known for its inventive Chinese fare and private karaoke rooms.

The takeout menu gives diners a bit of the Dasha experience at home (and who’s to say you can’t throw your own physically distanced karaoke party in your living room to complete the package?).

Like numerous Toronto restaurants that had never offered meals to-go prior to the pandemic, Dasha initially chose not to launch takeout after dining rooms were forced to shut down.

As closures persist, however, many restaurants are gradually entering the takeout game for the first time, including notable spots like Lee Restaurant, Babel, and Giulietta, which have all debuted to-go menus over the past few weeks.

Ontario began phase one of their reopening plan on May 19, but guidelines and a timeframe for restaurants to reopen have yet to be announced.

Available starting today through Skip the Dishes and Tock, Dasha’s takeout menu is a pared-down version of its dine-in offerings.

Highlights include the restaurant’s signature Angry Chicken with Szechuan chili ($14) and the popular wasabi prawns with black and red tobiko ($13).

Drink options include splurgy bubbles and bottles like MOD Reserve Selection Champagne ($450) and Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila 750ml ($280), as well as more affordable wine, beer, sake, and shochu.

Dasha is currently offering takeout from Wednesday to Sunday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.