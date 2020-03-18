How to make Miku Toronto’s crispy Brussels sprouts

This week, as many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

Chef de cuisine Michael Acero says that this simple, savoury Brussels sprouts dish is a fan favourite at both Miku and it’s sister restaurant, Tora. “Not only is this dish warm and tasty, but it’s also chock-full of vitamin C for an immune system boost,” says Acero.

Miku’s Fried Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Serves 5 people as a side dish

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels sprouts

10 g canola oil for frying

5 g salt

10 mL red wine vinegar

Juice from 1/2 a lemon (to garnish)

Method

1. Trim the ends of the brussels sprouts and cut in half lengthwise through the stem end

2. Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high heat

3. Just before smoking point, place the brussels cut side down on the pan

4. Turn the heat to medium and brown for at least 3 minutes before flipping and browning the other side for another 3-5 minutes.

5. When the leaves are charred brown and the core tender, remove from heat.

6. Season with salt and red wine vinegar

7. Garnish with the lemon juice and serve

