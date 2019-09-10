New Asian fusion restaurant arrives in Rosedale

Mineral, the new spot from executive chef Daniel Cancino, is changing the face of Yonge and Rosedale. In a sea of upscale European restaurants and bougie juice bars, the people at Mineral are bringing some Asian fusion into the mix.

At the corner of Yonge Street and Crescent Road, a neon blue sign on a wall of windows invites guests inside to try the new and exciting flavours they are bringing into the area. Upon entering Mineral, patrons will find a coffee bar in the entranceway with imported beans that were hand-selected by their staff on a recent sourcing trip to El Sapo farm in Tarqui, Huila, Colombia. By day, this spot doubles as a coffee bar before the restaurant transforms into a swanky and creative dinner venue.

Chef Daniel Cancino, who is known for introducing Filipino cuisine to Queen West with his beloved Lamesa, was ambitious when creating this new spot. Since Lamesa on Queen closed down and we patiently wait for the Lasa to re-open on St. Clair West, it’s intriguing to see what chef Cancino will do with this new spot and how it will transform the culinary face of the neighbourhood.

Chef Cancino has put together a collection of dishes that feature flavours prominent in Japanese, Filipino and Thai cuisine. As a pan-Asian menu, Cancino is able to showcase his love for all Asian flavours, styles, and techniques instead of solely focussing on one specific flavour profile or cuisine.

The menu is separated into a cold bar and a selection of hot plates, all of which are perfect for sharing. Both sections of the menu have smaller and larger courses, but for the most part, this menu was made to taste. Chef Cancino, like in his other restaurants, encourages the guests to try as many different dishes as they can and share amongst their friends, allowing for everyone to get a taste of his different inspirations.

The menu includes highlights like the salt spring mussels topped in a coconut foam; the liver mousse dumplings with macerated mango, onions, chicharrones and radish; and larger plates like the Wagu flat iron steak, which is served sliced and accompanied by chimichurri, sea asparagus and a bone marrow butter.

Mineral, 1027 Yonge St. 416-925-8565