Minister Lecce tests negative for COVID-19 after joining the premier in a press conference yesterday

Education minister Stephen Lecce joined Premier Doug Ford and Christine Elliott, the minister of health for their daily press conference on Tuesday to announce that child care centres across the province were allowed to open this Friday, June 12. Since then, Lecce learned that he had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is now being tested himself.

“Yesterday I was notified I have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Lecce in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “I have been tested and I’ve been in isolation since, working from home. I was informed minutes ago that my COVID-19 test results have come back negative.”

See the statement below on my #COVID19 test result. pic.twitter.com/U0hXqAtcUs — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) June 10, 2020

Premier Ford and Health Minister Elliott were meant to appear at today’s press conference alongside Ross Romano, the minister of colleges and universities. However, 10 minutes prior to the press conference, the province released a media advisory stating Romano would appear at the press conference alone.

“Premier Ford and Minister Elliott will be getting tested today. Both continue to monitor for symptoms and take appropriate action as necessary,” said Ivana Yelich, the director of media relations in a statement from the office of the premier. “As we await results, out of an abundance of caution, Premier Ford and Minister Elliott will not be participating in today’s press conference.”

Romano delivered the announcement that the province is unveiling a plan to reopen post-secondary education in July 2020 for students who require in-person education and training in order to graduate. During the press conference, Romano said he learned about the situation involving the premier and health minister just minutes before the press conference began.

“When I see the reaction that has been taken by the premier, out of an abundance of caution, to have me come out and speak to you on my own here today, I have a sense of confidence,” said Romano. “He wants to ensure that everyone on premises here at Queen’s Park is safe.”

Yelich’s statement said the premier’s office will notify the public once test results are received for Ford and Elliott.