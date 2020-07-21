Toronto wine bar and flower shop Miss Pippa’s reopens

With so many restaurants and local businesses struggling or closing amid the pandemic, it’s heartening to see that others are managing to adapt to the new normal and finding ways to thrive.

One such spot is Brockton Village’s Miss Pippa’s, which is reopening its storefront this week after four months of closure due to COVID-19.

Initially opened as a wine bar and gift shop in the summer of 2019, Miss Pippa’s shifted its business online in April in response to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Now, they’re relaunching their brick-and-mortar shop with a new street front patio and an added café.

“After only eight months of operation and temporarily closing down due to COVID-19 in March 2020, we pivoted our business online and took the free time to make changes by adding coffee to the space,” wrote co-owner Adam Moco in a press release. “We are so proud to bring back our vision and reopen our queer-owned business where everyone is welcome.”

The revamped Miss Pippa’s is offering coffee, baked goods, and housemade sandwiches served grilled or cold on Portuguese buns. Wine, including a number of organic options, is available by the glass or bottle, or in the form of sangria.

Customers have the option to dine on the restaurant’s new CaféTO patio on College Street, or takeout is also offered.

Miss Pippa’s online shop continues to operate, selling Swedish candies, locally-made gifts ranging from candles to stained glass creations, as well as seasonal floral arrangements designed by co-owner Anton Levin. Orders can be picked up at the shop or those over $100 ship for free.