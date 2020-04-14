Mitch Marner launches a fundraising campaign for pandemic relief

Toronto Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner has been doing his part to give back to frontline workers and vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 health crisis. Through his Marner Assist Fund, he teamed up with Hayley Wickenheiser to encourage PPE donations for healthcare workers. He joined his teammates’ efforts to support local hospitals and is now supporting Second Harvest and first responders through his #MakeAnAssist campaign.

“I am forever grateful for the work of those individuals who are the backbone of our communities,” said Marner. “We may have to be physically apart for a while, but we can still come together virtually as one team.”

The #MakeAnAssist campaign encourages individuals to make donations in increments of $2, $5 or $10 conveniently on their mobile devices through the app Givesome. Every donor will also be entered into two separate draws for the chance to win hockey pucks, custom-designed hockey gloves or a custom-designed hockey stick autographed by Marner.

The funds raised through the campaign will support Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, as well as first responders including firefighters, police officers and emergency responders through local community efforts. The campaign kicked off last night at 6 p.m. and runs until Tuesday, April 28.

In order to participate in raising funds through Givesome, donors must be 18 years of age or older. Younger fans of Marner’s who want to participate can always ask a parent to set up an account. For full terms and conditions, visit www.marnerassistfund.com.

In the coming weeks, the Marner Assist Fund plans to contribute to additional programs in the community as well.

“This fundraising effort provides an opportunity for everyone to be able to give back. We are in this together and we will get through this together,” said Marner.