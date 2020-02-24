Popular Montreal salad spot is coming to Toronto

Mandy’s salads are coming to Toronto.

Whether it’s the success of Joe Beef’s, Dreyfus, Lov restaurant or the highly anticipated opening of La Queue de Cheval, Montreal has been making quite an imprint on our city.

The latest to join the Montreal-Toronto invasion is the beloved aesthetic driven salad bar, Mandy’s. The femme, upscale salad spot is arguably just as well known for its Instagram presence as it is for its health food game.

The Toronto location, which will soon come to Yorkville, was announced via Mandy’s IG this weekend.

“It’s been a dream of ours for years to open up in the Six — what a vibrant, busy, dynamic city … We can’t wait to offer you sensational food in gorgeous spaces! Stay tuned for details and dates,” read Friday’s IG post.

The response from Torontonians has been over the moon. All weekend, fans of Mandy’s took to social media and left rave comments about the upcoming opening.

Sisters Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe opened Montreal’s first make-your-own salad bar in the back of a women’s retail store in 2004.

Starting with no prior experience of running a business, creative food director and chef, Mandy and chief designer and marketing director Rebecca have now opened eight locations in Montreal.

Mandy’s is known for its lengthy list of salads, with rotating specials, soups and power bowls, but they also sell a ton of products in their store. Their merchandise includes reusable containers, streetwear and their Asian and honey dijon salad dressings.

The Toronto location has been set in stone, yet no further details have been released at this point. Keep an eye out on Mandy’s IG for the latest news, or take a stroll through Yorkville to see the progress for yourself.