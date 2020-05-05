Mother’s Day brunch takeout and delivery in Toronto

Mother’s Day brunch in Toronto is going to be celebrated differently this year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy brunch together, even if it is virtually . Here are 10 Toronto restaurants that are offering Mother’s Day curbside pick up and delivery options. Some restaurants are even offering flowers, chocolates, and personalized cards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Brioche (@bonjour_brioche) on May 4, 2020 at 6:16am PDT

Bonjour Brioche has a variety of fresh quiches, croissants and tarts to start your Mother’s Day weekend. Pick up is from Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Betty (@citybetty) on Mar 13, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

City Betty has two options to choose from for your Mother’s Day Brunch. For $30 per person you can choose from the latkes or the frittata, and lots of sweets. You can even add a bouquet of flowers for an additional $20. Orders must be in by Wednesday, May 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drake (@thedrake) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

This year the Drake has a special Mother’s Day brunch menu which includes chicken and waffles, bagels and lox, or a bake-it-at-home kit including their pancake mix, chocolate chip cookie dough and lemon blueberry scones. You can add one of their cocktail kits to your order, and 10 long-stem tulips can be added for an additional cost from local florist Coriander Girl, with proceeds going to a shelter. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L-eat Catering (@leatcatering) on May 4, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

L’Eat Catering in Toronto has a special Mother’s Day brunch menu consisting of baked sweets and pastries including scones and croissants. For mains you can choose from an array of quiches, and a display of bagels and lox. You can even get their brunch kit and make your own breakfast at home. The kit includes crepe batter, butter sautéed apples, lemon zest, sugar, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and maple syrup for $60.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kōst (@kosttoronto) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:20am PST

Have an upscale brunch from KOST with a small bottle of Veuve Clicquot and complimentary branded glassware to go with their ccoconut pancakes with pineapple salsa, macarons, and a bouquet of tulips. You can add the baked eggs which includes sous vide eggs with chipotle aioli, chimichurri, and flour tortilla at an additional cost. Place an order for pick-up before May 8th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by good fork (@thegoodforkto) on Oct 22, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

Contactless pick-up and delivery is available at The Good Fork on Dundas Street West. Their menu includes a lox platter, quiche, a pancake mix for their blueberry buttermilk pancakes with orange blossom ricotta, huevos rancheros kit and their fresh buttermilk and chive biscuits. You can add some other pantry items, sides, and drinks to your order, including a bottle of Tawse sparkling brut. Orders can be placed directly on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella’s Boutique Restaurant (@isabellasbeaches) on May 5, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Isabella’s Boutique Restaurant in the beaches is offering a pop-up Japanese Mother’s Day Menu for pick up only on Friday, May 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from a variety of dishes including their famous mochi-mochi pancake and pre-order from their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrating 31 yrs in Toronto (@mildredstemplekitchen) on Feb 25, 2020 at 6:48am PST

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen offers up brunch in a box which includes all the ingredients for their famous blueberry pancakes including the blueberry compote, savoury tarts, packs of frozen scones, fresh croissants and more. You can even pick up coffee beans and cream for your feast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starving Artist (@starving4waffle) on May 3, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

Starving Artist has a special Mother’s Day waffle package including flowers and chocolate. You also get a personalized Mother’s Day card for free. Order by May 7 for pick up or you can get it delivered through Doordash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primrose Bagel Company (@primrosebagel) on Apr 10, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT

Primrose Bagel will have pastries and brunch à la carte on the weekend for pick up but if you’d like to place an order for their limited Mother’s Day brunch it must be in by May 7 at 3 p.m. It includes a dozen bagels, whipped butter and blueberry jam, tuna and apricot salad, plain or chive cream cheese, lox with all the fixings, and a selection of sweets.