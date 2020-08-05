Four elaborate cottages that are the ultimate in lakeside luxury

With residents across Toronto desperate to leave the city, cottage country real estate has never been hotter. Here’s a look at four multimillion-dollar properties that make for the perfect Muskoka retreat, if your budget knows no bounds.

Four levels on Lake Joseph

Sitting 60 feet high over the water, 1952B Lake Joseph was built for entertaining. The property has seven bedrooms, including a guest cabin and boathouse, and also has a life-sized chessboard. It is on offer for $6.995 million with Sotheby’s International Realty. Find the virtual tour here.

A three-storey sanctuary on Fairy Lake

The custom-built retreat at 57 Lake Dr. is equipped with a study, library, gym, workshop and gourmet kitchen. It has 150 feet of shoreline and is listed for $2.995 mil with Royal LePage.

A custom-built log home on Lake of Bays

The six-bedroom cottage at 1041 Hilltop Cres. boasts a massive granite patio, hot tub, sauna and boathouse with a built-in wet bar. It’s listed for $6.995 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.

A contemporary cottage on Lake Rosseau

The modern build at 57B Wildcat Point Rd. comes with soaring glass walls that complement its open concept design. The five-bedroom build is listed for $5.995 mil with Christie’s International Real Estate.