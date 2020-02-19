A colossal high-tech Nordic spa is opening just outside of Toronto

A super luxurious Nordic spa will be just a car ride away from Toronto come fall. The indoor-outdoor relaxation compound is already a popular fave in Quebec and the opening date has been set for its new Whitby campus.

Just 45 km from downtown Toronto, the massive new Nordik Spa will span more than 385,423 square feet of land in Whitby’s Cullen Central Park.

“When choosing the location for a new spa, we look for sites that are surrounded by nature and have easy access to a city. Cullen Central Park meets both of these criteria,” said Daniel Gingras, the Nordik Group’s vice president, marketing and corporate development.

The Nordik Group’s’ newest location (Winnepeg, Chelsea, Quebec) will hold about 700 guests at a time. Making it one of the largest spas in Canada.

The all-season grounds will feature the innovative technology and thermal cycles with dry saunas, steam saunas, outdoor baths (hot, cold, and thermal), waterfalls, cascades, as well as several indoor relaxation rooms.

“The guiding principles of this project’s design are the flow between areas, optimal space management, and respect for the environment,” said Antoine Lagarec, project and design manager.

A number of treatments will be available as well, such as a variety of wellness massages, facials and body care rituals.

The biggest draw is the floating saltwater pool. The indoor space will allow guests to experience true weightlessness.

Another highlight is the 120-person sauna, which will live in the centre of the outdoor space.

“Many technological components are at the heart of our operations to optimize the customer experience when they register before and during their visit to the spa, but also to offer innovative and leading-edge installations that monitor and control the water quality,” said Martin Paquette, CEO and co-owner of the Nordik Group.

On-site you will also be able to find three separate dining areas, allowing for the little socialization during your silent retreat.

The Nordik Spa-Nature Whitby is set to welcome its first guests in Fall 2020.