Chef Hemant Bhagwani has opened a new restaurant in the Leaside neighbourhood. Egg Bird is now open at 1595 Bayview Avenue.

The gourmet food concept is chef Hemant Bhagwani’s latest addition to the Bayview strip south of Eglinton Avenue. The restaurant specializes in burgers, fried chicken, Belgian frites, frozen custard and shakes.

Bhagwani is no stranger to the neighbourhood, having opened his first restaurant, Amaya, in the area in 2007 and five more restaurants on Bayview throughout his career.

Egg Bird is Bhagwani’s vision for a traditional neighbourhood brunch spot that includes his love of burgers.

According to a press release, all of Egg Bird’s beef burgers are made with 100 per cent brisket from nearby Cumbrae’s and topped with a cage-free egg. Shakes come in a variety of delicious combinations ranging from blackberry cheesecake to vanilla coconut. Egg Bird also offers frozen custard in vanilla or chocolate.

Bhagwani has recruited Kevin Diaz, a former chef at Popa, to run daily operations. Diaz’s fried chicken brand, Chubb’s will be dishing up the fried chicken offerings.

The fried chicken here is not just the southern United States variety popularized by an elderly gentleman in a white suit with a penchant for licking his fingers. Egg Bird’s fried chicken includes varieties from around the world including such locales as Japan and Mumbai.

“Fried chicken is one of those foods that everyone loves, and every culture has their own take on it. We have an ambitious goal of having the best fried chicken in Toronto,” says Diaz.

To celebrate its grand opening, Egg Bird will be offering buy one get one free on all chicken sandwiches until Sunday, July 12.

Egg Bird’s menu will be available for take-out or delivery through Uber Eats and the restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.