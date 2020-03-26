Toronto’s newest restaurants (that also do delivery)

This is a strange and challenging month for restaurant openings. Although we don’t know when dining out will return to our lives, we’re giving love to newly opened restaurants you can still try using takeout or delivery. We’re also sharing restaurants slated to open soon, so you can build your must-try list for when we return to restaurant tables.

Black Tulip Restaurant (807 St. Clair Ave.W.) is now offering family-style Hungarian cuisine in Wychwood. Expect classic dishes like schnitzel and goulash, along with a handful of crowd-pleasing eats like burgers and pasta. Black Tulip is currently offering pickup and delivery through Uber Eats.

The Cherry Street Bar-B-Que team brings a throwback sandwich shop to Yonge and Dundas with Elm Street Deli (15 Elm St.). Meats, sauces and footlong-style bread are all made in-house at this tiny deli. A window-facing ledge is typically the only dine-in spot at this primarily take-away joint. For now, Elm Street is sticking to exclusively grab-and-go sandwiches.

Terroni has opened a massive commissary in Corktown that serves as a production facility for its mini-empire of restaurants, as well as an eatery and storefront. Spaccio (22 Sackville St.) serves ready-made sandwiches, salads, Roman-style pizzas and rotating daily pasta dishes. A retail section sells pantry items like pasta sauce and olive oil. Although the dine-in area is temporarily closed, customers can still stop in for grocery items as well as prepared foods to take home.

Parkdale’s the Heartbreak Chef (1316 Queen St.W.) has you covered for comfort food. Chef Jerome Robinson has been bringing stacked sandwiches and other indulgent eats to Toronto for years through catering and food festivals, but we can now tuck into his belly-busting cuisine full-time with the opening of his brick and mortar spot. The brief menu features loaded sandwiches like fried chicken and mac and cheese, as well as sides like Cajun fries and crispy brussels sprouts. The Heartbreak Chef usually has a small dine-in area, but for now it’s doing delivery and takeout.

Coming soon

Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (O&B) will soon open a new downtown restaurant in the old SpeakEasy 21 space at 21 Adelaide St.W. Slated to open this spring or summer, the Rabbit Hole Pub & Dining Room promises to be a relaxed gastropub that pairs British cooking with Canadian hospitality.

Much-loved Montreal salad chain Mandy’s is coming to Yorkville. The cheery health food restaurants are known for their wide selection of creative salads, which include build-your-own options as well as soups and power bowls. Sisters and co-owners Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe announced their Toronto expansion via Instagram, with the opening date and exact location yet to be revealed.

Cosy Dundas West pub the Commoner is set to open a sister spot called the Commoner Bar Room (614 College St.) in Little Italy. The new location will focus on casual sharing plates and bar snacks, along with cocktails and wine.

Ink Entertainment’s latest venture, Amal (131 Bloor St.W.), will open this spring in Yorkville. The restaurant’s modern Lebanese menu will pay homage to restaurateur Charles Khabouth’s heritage. Executive chef Rony Ghaleb is planning a menu of modern riffs on traditional Lebanese sharing plates. The new restaurant will take over Ink’s old La Société space, with Studio Munge tapped to redesign the interior.

Dzo Viet Eatery will soon open across from the AGO at 308 Dundas St.W. Menu details and an opening date for the contemporary Vietnamese restaurant have yet to be revealed.