Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

A new midtown location for Kensington’s PIZZERIA VIA MERCANTI, specializing in Neopolitan-style pizza, will soon open at 2075 Yonge St. The spot was formerly Coquine Restaurant, which recently shut its doors after 12 years.

The city’s latest craft brew pub AVLING KITCHEN AND BREWERY (1042 Queen St. E., 416-469-1010) is up and running. The 90-seat dining hall boasts a menu by chef Suzanne Barr of Saturday Dinette fame and is anchored by a huge 30-seat bar with 12 beer taps.

Yonge and Eg just got a taqueria for the lunchtime crowds. CLANDESTINA TACOS & CHURROS (2107 Yonge St., 647-877-8226) is the casual uptown sister to Queen and Ossington’s Fonda Lola restaurant.

A new minigolf club serves up nostalgia with a side of taro chips. PAR-TEE PUTT (26 Duncan St.) is a bar and minigolf course with 27 themed holes, fun drinks and a menu stacked with pizzas, sandwiches and salads. Fore!

PUFFS PASTRIES (2144 Yonge St., 416-901-1944) offers fried dough balls, similar to doughnut holes but drizzled and topped way beyond your average Timbit: think Nutella, white chocolate, coconut shavings and even ice cream.

The new MISS PIPPA’S (1158 College St., 647-479-6913) combines all of life’s greatest little luxuries, including good wine and cheese, flowers and handmade gifts, into one charming package. The cosy Brockton village storefront doubles as a 5-à-7 hangout and flower shop.

Just in time for the lazy heat of August, the BARBQ FACTORY is open (1559A O’Connor Dr., 647-352-1979). Enjoy this Texas-style barbecue joint.

A new GOLDEN BUBBLES (D2-11000 Yonge St., 905-237-1260) is open in Richmond Hill. The Hong Kong waffle shop is known for its wacky flavours, including mac and cheese waffles and takoyaki waffles.

The Annex Hotel has launched the ANNEX CAFE AND WINE BAR (296 Brunswick, 647-694-9868), which offers shareable plates, inspired by chef de cuisine Hoon Ji’s Korean upbringing and French training. Plus: wine galore.

NOMADS RESTOBAR (701 Queen St. E., 416-551-1553) is a globally inspired casual dinner and drinks spot with a menu designed to take you on a trip around the world, minus the carbon emissions associated with air travel. Instead, head to this neighbourhood joint for some steamed bao, bison sliders, piri piri chicken or whatever else your wanderlusting heart is after.